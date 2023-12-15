The Phoenix Suns (13-11) are dealing with three players on the injury report heading into a Friday, December 15 game against the New York Knicks (13-10) at Footprint Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Suns suffered a 116-112 loss to the Nets. In the Suns' loss, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and 12 assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Out Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Grayson Allen SG Out Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle)

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo

