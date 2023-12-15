The New York Knicks (13-10) will try to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Phoenix is 7-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Suns score 5.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Knicks give up (110).

Phoenix has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 110 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 116.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.

Phoenix is surrendering 115 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111.1).

When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (11.9) than away from home (12.5). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.7%).

Suns Injuries