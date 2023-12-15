The Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Durant, Julius Randle and others in this outing.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 27.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 3.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 1.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -179)

The 12.2 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday (12.5).

He grabs 9.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 1.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Devin Booker is averaging 28.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 higher than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Booker averages 8.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Booker, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 24.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Randle averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Jalen Brunson has scored 24.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

