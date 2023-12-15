Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - December 15
Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and New York Knicks (13-10) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Suns fell to the Nets 116-112. With 34 points, Devin Booker was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|6
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Kevin Durant
|27
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 9.8 boards per contest.
- Booker's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 6.1 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Gordon's numbers for the season are 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2 boards per game.
- Jordan Goodwin is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|25
|6.1
|6.9
|0.9
|0.5
|1.7
|Jusuf Nurkic
|13.7
|10.7
|3.8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.6
|Kevin Durant
|17.7
|3.1
|3.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.3
|Jordan Goodwin
|7.9
|4.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.2
|0.7
|Eric Gordon
|11.8
|1.2
|1.9
|0.9
|0.4
|2.4
