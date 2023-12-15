Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and New York Knicks (13-10) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Suns' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Suns fell to the Nets 116-112. With 34 points, Devin Booker was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 6 12 0 0 2 Kevin Durant 27 6 4 1 2 1 Jusuf Nurkic 15 22 3 0 2 0

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 9.8 boards per contest.

Booker's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 6.1 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Gordon's numbers for the season are 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 25 6.1 6.9 0.9 0.5 1.7 Jusuf Nurkic 13.7 10.7 3.8 0.7 1.3 0.6 Kevin Durant 17.7 3.1 3.2 0.4 0.9 1.3 Jordan Goodwin 7.9 4.4 2.6 0.5 0.2 0.7 Eric Gordon 11.8 1.2 1.9 0.9 0.4 2.4

