Can we anticipate Travis Dermott finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

  • Dermott is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Dermott has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

