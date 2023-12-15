Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Can we anticipate Travis Dermott finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Dermott has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
