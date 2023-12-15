For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Zach Sanford a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games last season, Sanford scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
  • He attempted zero shots in two games versus the Sharks last season, but did not score.
  • Sanford produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 10.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.
  • The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

