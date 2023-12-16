On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Alexander Kerfoot going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Kerfoot has picked up three assists on the power play.

Kerfoot averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:48 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 3 1 2 22:16 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:37 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

