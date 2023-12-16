Saturday's contest that pits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) versus the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Arizona. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Purdue. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 159.5 total.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Line: Arizona -1.5

Arizona -1.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -125, Purdue +105

Arizona vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Arizona (-1.5)



Arizona (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona has gone 8-0-0 against the spread, while Purdue's ATS record this season is 7-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 3-5-0 and the Boilermakers are 7-3-0. The teams score an average of 179.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game with a +241 scoring differential overall. They put up 94 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 17.7 boards on average. It records 46.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.4 per contest.

Arizona makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Wildcats' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 75.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

Arizona has come out ahead in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (posting 85.6 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and giving up 69.1 per outing, 135th in college basketball) and have a +165 scoring differential.

Purdue ranks 26th in the country at 42 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Purdue hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (12th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 29.3% from deep.

Purdue has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (173rd in college basketball), two more than the 9.8 it forces (335th in college basketball).

