Saturday's game features the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) facing off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 80-77 victory for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 159.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Line: Arizona -1.5

Arizona -1.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -135, Purdue +110

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Arizona (-1.5)



Arizona (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona has an 8-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to Purdue, who is 7-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats have hit the over in three games, while Boilermakers games have gone over seven times. The two teams combine to score 179.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 94 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a +241 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.1 points per game.

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 17.7 boards on average. It collects 46.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.4 per outing.

Arizona connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Wildcats' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 75.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

Arizona has committed two fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers put up 85.6 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a +165 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Purdue comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.2 boards. It pulls down 42 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Purdue connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Purdue has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (173rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.