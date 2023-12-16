The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.

The Wildcats average 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.

In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule