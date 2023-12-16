The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the second ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 26th.

The Wildcats score 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.5.

Arizona sunk 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule