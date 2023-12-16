How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the second ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 26th.
- The Wildcats score 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
- Arizona has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
- Arizona sunk 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
