The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will host the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.

The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did away from home (77.1).

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.5 in away games.

Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule