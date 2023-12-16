The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will host the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.
  • The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
  • Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did away from home (77.1).
  • The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.5 in away games.
  • Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

