The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the second ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers rank 26th.

The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.5 on the road.

At home, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule