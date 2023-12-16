Saturday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 based on our computer prediction, with TCU securing the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Arizona State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 76, Arizona State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-3.9)

TCU (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

TCU is 3-5-0 against the spread, while Arizona State's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Horned Frogs are 4-4-0 and the Sun Devils are 4-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 70.1 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per outing, 130th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Arizona State accumulates rank 210th in the nation, 7.0 fewer than the 43.1 its opponents grab.

Arizona State hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Arizona State has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (81st in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (61st in college basketball).

