The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 70th.
  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • Arizona State is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego L 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

