The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 70th.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up.

Arizona State is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).

At home, the Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).

