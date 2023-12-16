How to Watch Arizona State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 70th.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up.
- Arizona State is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|W 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 89-84
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
