The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-7.5) 152.5 -300 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-7.5) 151.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

TCU has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Horned Frogs' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 The Sun Devils have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +15000 at the start of the season to +35000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

