The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after winning six home games in a row. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -7.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score over 152.5 points.

The average total for Arizona State's games this season is 139.1 points, 13.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Arizona State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Sun Devils have played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 27% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 50% 88.5 158.6 67.1 136.1 151.9 Arizona State 1 11.1% 70.1 158.6 69 136.1 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils score an average of 70.1 points per game, only three more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs allow.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-5-0 3-4 4-4-0 Arizona State 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Arizona State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.