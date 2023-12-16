The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) play the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey: 23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arizona vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank 30th 84.6 Points Scored 93.4 2nd 105th 67.1 Points Allowed 62.6 27th 14th 39.8 Rebounds 42.7 4th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 13.3 13th 96th 8.4 3pt Made 8.0 128th 40th 16.8 Assists 21.0 4th 246th 12.8 Turnovers 13.4 284th

