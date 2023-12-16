The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) play the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank
30th 84.6 Points Scored 93.4 2nd
105th 67.1 Points Allowed 62.6 27th
14th 39.8 Rebounds 42.7 4th
138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 13.3 13th
96th 8.4 3pt Made 8.0 128th
40th 16.8 Assists 21.0 4th
246th 12.8 Turnovers 13.4 284th

