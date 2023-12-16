The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) are favored (-1.5) to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -1.5 158.5

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 158.5 points three times.

Arizona's games this season have had an average of 157.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 8-0-0 this season.

This season, Arizona has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Wildcats are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 3 37.5% 94.0 179.6 63.9 133 155.6 Purdue 3 30% 85.6 179.6 69.1 133 145.9

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The 94.0 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.9 more points than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-0-0 7-0 3-5-0 Purdue 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0

Arizona vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Purdue 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 8-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

