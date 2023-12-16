Arizona vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) are favored (-1.5) to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.
Arizona vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-1.5
|158.5
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 158.5 points three times.
- Arizona's games this season have had an average of 157.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 8-0-0 this season.
- This season, Arizona has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.
- The Wildcats are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Arizona vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|3
|37.5%
|94.0
|179.6
|63.9
|133
|155.6
|Purdue
|3
|30%
|85.6
|179.6
|69.1
|133
|145.9
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- The 94.0 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.9 more points than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
- Arizona is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|8-0-0
|7-0
|3-5-0
|Purdue
|7-3-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
Arizona vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Purdue
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|8-3
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
