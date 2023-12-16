The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 159.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -1.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona and its opponents have gone over 159.5 combined points in three of eight games this season.

The average point total in Arizona's outings this year is 157.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have compiled a perfect 8-0-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Arizona has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Wildcats have been at least a -130 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Arizona vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 3 37.5% 94 179.6 63.9 133 155.6 Purdue 3 30% 85.6 179.6 69.1 133 145.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The 94 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.9 more points than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).

When Arizona puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-0-0 7-0 3-5-0 Purdue 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0

Arizona vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Purdue 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 8-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.