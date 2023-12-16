For bracketology insights on Arizona and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Arizona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Preseason national championship odds: +2000

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-1 0-0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona's best wins

On November 10 against the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in the RPI, Arizona claimed its best win of the season, a 78-73 victory on the road. Keshad Johnson, as the top point-getter in the win over Duke, amassed 14 points, while Oumar Ballo was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

98-73 at home over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on December 9

82-55 at home over Colgate (No. 109/RPI) on December 2

100-68 at home over Belmont (No. 128/RPI) on November 17

97-59 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 13

74-68 over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on November 23

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, Arizona has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Arizona has five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Arizona has to face the 16th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Wildcats' 20 remaining games this year, 20 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

Arizona has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Arizona Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Arizona games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.