When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Clayton Keller score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in nine of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Keller has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
  • Keller averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:34 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 18:14 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:53 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.