Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Coconino County, Arizona today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ash Fork High School at Fredonia High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on December 16

2:00 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Fredonia, AZ

Fredonia, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael High School at Williams High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on December 16

4:30 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Williams, AZ

Williams, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ash Fork High School at Fredonia High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 16

5:00 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Fredonia, AZ

Fredonia, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Canyon High School at Seligman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 16

5:30 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Seligman, AZ

Seligman, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Basis School Flagstaff at El Capitan

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 16

7:00 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Colorado City, AZ

Colorado City, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Greyhills Academy High School at St. Johns High School