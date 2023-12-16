How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Coyotes play the Sabres.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|Coyotes
|5-2 BUF
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- The Coyotes' 89 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|29
|9
|16
|25
|14
|17
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|29
|6
|16
|22
|23
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|29
|9
|11
|20
|24
|27
|46.1%
|Nick Bjugstad
|29
|6
|13
|19
|9
|9
|50.8%
|Lawson Crouse
|28
|13
|6
|19
|12
|9
|36.4%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 102 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Sabres have 90 goals this season (2.9 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|30
|7
|18
|25
|19
|20
|-
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|8
|17
|25
|19
|22
|47.5%
|Jeff Skinner
|30
|12
|10
|22
|12
|21
|40.9%
|John-Jason Peterka
|31
|12
|10
|22
|7
|15
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|24
|9
|10
|19
|6
|23
|50%
