Coming off a win last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Coyotes play the Sabres.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres Coyotes 5-2 BUF

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Coyotes' 89 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 29 9 16 25 14 17 48.1% Matias Maccelli 29 6 16 22 23 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 29 9 11 20 24 27 46.1% Nick Bjugstad 29 6 13 19 9 9 50.8% Lawson Crouse 28 13 6 19 12 9 36.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 102 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Sabres have 90 goals this season (2.9 per game), 17th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players