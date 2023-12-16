The Arizona Coyotes (14-13-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (13-15-3) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes defeated the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have recorded a 6-4-0 record after putting up 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 21 goals in those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Saturday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-125)

Coyotes (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes are 3-2-5 in overtime games on their way to a 14-13-2 overall record.

Arizona is 5-5-2 (12 points) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Arizona has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (2-3-0 record, four points).

The Coyotes are 11-5-2 in the 18 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 24 points).

In the 11 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 13 points after finishing 6-4-1.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona is 6-2-1 (13 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 8-10-1 (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.07 Goals Scored 2.9 25th 11th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.29 21st 31st 26.9 Shots 30.3 18th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 10th 23.53% Power Play % 13.48% 26th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 80.81% 13th

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

