Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Sabres on December 16, 2023
Player props are available for Clayton Keller and Casey Mittelstadt, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 25 points in 29 games (nine goals and 16 assists).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Matias Maccelli has six goals and 16 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Nick Schmaltz's season total of 20 points has come from nine goals and 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Mittelstadt has recorded eight goals and 17 assists in 31 games for Buffalo, good for 25 points.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 15
|2
|1
|3
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 25 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 18 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
