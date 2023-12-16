Player props are available for Clayton Keller and Casey Mittelstadt, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 25 points in 29 games (nine goals and 16 assists).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Matias Maccelli has six goals and 16 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Nick Schmaltz's season total of 20 points has come from nine goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mittelstadt has recorded eight goals and 17 assists in 31 games for Buffalo, good for 25 points.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 15 2 1 3 2 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 25 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 18 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

