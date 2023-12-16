Saturday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) and the Portland Pilots (6-5) at Footprint Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67, heavily favoring Grand Canyon to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Grand Canyon vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Grand Canyon vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 82, Portland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.3)

Grand Canyon (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes have a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.

Grand Canyon comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.3 boards. It collects 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Grand Canyon makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

Grand Canyon forces 12.6 turnovers per game (144th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (281st in college basketball).

