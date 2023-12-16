The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. This matchup is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports

KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Pilots have averaged.

Grand Canyon is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 307th.

The Antelopes average only 1.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (77.5).

Grand Canyon is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.3).

Grand Canyon sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule