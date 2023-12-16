The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. This matchup is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Pilots have averaged.
  • Grand Canyon is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 307th.
  • The Antelopes average only 1.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (77.5).
  • Grand Canyon is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.3).
  • Grand Canyon sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UT Arlington W 76-69 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State W 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 @ Liberty W 69-64 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Portland - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Sam Houston - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.