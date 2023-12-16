Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 16?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jack McBain score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- McBain has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- McBain's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
McBain recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|W 1-0
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|2
|2
|11:12
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
