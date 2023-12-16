When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jack McBain score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

  • McBain has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • McBain has zero points on the power play.
  • McBain's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 11:12 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:13 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:22 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

