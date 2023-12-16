Can we count on Janis Moser scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

  • Moser has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:49 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:51 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

