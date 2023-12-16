The Arizona Coyotes, Jason Zucker included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Zucker's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jason Zucker vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker's plus-minus this season, in 14:50 per game on the ice, is +2.

Zucker has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zucker has a point in nine of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 22 games played.

The implied probability that Zucker hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zucker has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zucker Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

