The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. If you'd like to wager on Crouse's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:23 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 28 games this year, Crouse has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Crouse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 28 Games 3 19 Points 1 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

