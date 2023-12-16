Can we count on Liam O'Brien lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Brien stats and insights

  • In two of 29 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:48 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.