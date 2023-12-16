Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Buffalo Sabres at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Cooley's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Logan Cooley vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Cooley has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

Cooley has a goal in three games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cooley has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Cooley has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Cooley goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Cooley has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 1 15 Points 1 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

