Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Maricopa County, Arizona? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doherty Middle School at Valley Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crismon High School at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Heber, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Christian High School at Otay Ranch High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Chula Vista, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Central 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.