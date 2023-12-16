Will Mathew Dumba find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:37 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

