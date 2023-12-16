Matias Maccelli will be among those in action Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Maccelli against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Matias Maccelli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Maccelli has a goal in six games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Maccelli has recorded a point in a game 20 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Maccelli has an assist in 14 of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 3 22 Points 3 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

