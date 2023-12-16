For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Michael Carcone a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • In 10 of 28 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

