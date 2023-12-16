Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Mohave County, Arizona, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Havasu High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basis School Flagstaff at El Capitan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Colorado City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
