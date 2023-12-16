Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Navajo County, Arizona today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crismon High School at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Heber, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Valley High School at Pinon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Pinon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.