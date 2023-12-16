Nick Bjugstad will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres play on Saturday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bjugstad in that upcoming Coyotes-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Bjugstad has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has a point in 18 of 29 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 13 of 29 games this season, Bjugstad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjugstad hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 19 Points 0 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

