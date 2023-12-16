What are Northern Arizona's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 97

Northern Arizona's best wins

On November 15, Northern Arizona claimed its signature win of the season, a 62-60 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI rankings. Trenton McLaughlin was the top scorer in the signature win over Seattle U, recording 19 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-76 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on December 6

76-74 at home over Southern Utah (No. 253/RPI) on December 16

78-58 at home over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 2

76-75 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 9

78-69 over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on November 18

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Lumberjacks have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Lumberjacks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Northern Arizona has drawn the 208th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lumberjacks have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NAU has 21 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: San Francisco Dons vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

San Francisco Dons vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

