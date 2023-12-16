How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.
- The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 310th.
- The Lumberjacks put up 66.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Thunderbirds allow.
- Northern Arizona is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Lumberjacks surrendered 3.2 fewer points per game (72.6) than in road games (75.8).
- Northern Arizona made 9.4 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|W 78-58
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
