The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.

The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 310th.

The Lumberjacks put up 66.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Thunderbirds allow.

Northern Arizona is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Lumberjacks surrendered 3.2 fewer points per game (72.6) than in road games (75.8).

Northern Arizona made 9.4 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule