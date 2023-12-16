The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.
  • The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 310th.
  • The Lumberjacks put up 66.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Thunderbirds allow.
  • Northern Arizona is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Lumberjacks surrendered 3.2 fewer points per game (72.6) than in road games (75.8).
  • Northern Arizona made 9.4 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific W 78-58 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/6/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 78-76 Teague Center
12/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word W 76-75 McDermott Center
12/16/2023 Southern Utah - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

