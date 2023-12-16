The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) meet the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

  • McLaughlin: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Lloyd: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Basham: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank
347th 62.0 Points Scored 76.2 162nd
279th 75.7 Points Allowed 77.3 305th
349th 27.3 Rebounds 30.7 281st
334th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
315th 5.6 3pt Made 6.8 239th
177th 13.4 Assists 9.5 348th
318th 14.1 Turnovers 11.8 176th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.