Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) meet the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|347th
|62.0
|Points Scored
|76.2
|162nd
|279th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|305th
|349th
|27.3
|Rebounds
|30.7
|281st
|334th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|315th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|239th
|177th
|13.4
|Assists
|9.5
|348th
|318th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|176th
