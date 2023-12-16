Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Utah Utes versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that has a Pac-12 team on the court.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Mary's Gaels at Washington Huskies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
