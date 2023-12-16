Our computer model predicts the Texas Tech Red Raiders will defeat the California Golden Bears on Saturday, December 16 at 9:15 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Independence Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-3.5) Over (58) Texas Tech 32, Cal 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas Tech vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 63.6% chance to win.

The Red Raiders are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Red Raiders have played 11 games this year and five of them have hit the over.

Texas Tech games this season have posted an average total of 57.1, which is 0.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Bears have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Golden Bears have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Cal is 3-4 against the spread.

Golden Bears games have gone over the point total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Cal games this year have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 3.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Raiders vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 26.8 27.0 33.3 26.3 20.3 27.7 Cal 31.6 32.7 32.7 32.2 30.5 33.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.