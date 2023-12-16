Can we count on Travis Dermott lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

