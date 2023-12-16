In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Troy Stecher to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stecher stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

Stecher has no points on the power play.

Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.