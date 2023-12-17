Check out best bets as the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably greater margin (18.7 points). Take the 49ers.

The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 88.9%.

The 49ers have a 10-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 76.9% of those games).

San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each of them.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won three (23.1%) of those contests.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The 49ers or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 15 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-12)



San Francisco (-12) The 49ers are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

The Cardinals have put together a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) San Francisco and Arizona combine to average 1.6 less points per game than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.2 fewer points per game (41.3) than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.

49ers games have gone over the point total on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).

Cardinals games have gone over the point total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 117.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 90.5 12 33.6 5

Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 216 3 26.5 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.