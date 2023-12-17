Check out best bets as the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

When is 49ers vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably greater margin (18.7 points). Take the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 88.9%.
  • The 49ers have a 10-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 76.9% of those games).
  • San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each of them.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won three (23.1%) of those contests.
  • Arizona has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-12)
    • The 49ers are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
    • San Francisco has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 12-point favorites.
    • The Cardinals have put together a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
    • Arizona has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
    • San Francisco and Arizona combine to average 1.6 less points per game than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.2 fewer points per game (41.3) than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.
    • 49ers games have gone over the point total on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).
    • Cardinals games have gone over the point total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

    Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 117.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 90.5 12 33.6 5

    Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    4 216 3 26.5 3

