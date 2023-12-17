The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) hit the court against the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET in Pac-12 action.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 71.1 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 63.0 the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Arizona State's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Sun Devils record 68.1 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61.4 the Wildcats allow.

Arizona State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arizona has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.1 points.

The Sun Devils are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (39.7%).

The Wildcats shoot 44.3% from the field, 7% higher than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%

6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

